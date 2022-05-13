Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 43,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$36.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.
Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)
