Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 43,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 60,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$36.63 million and a PE ratio of -15.00.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile (CVE:DBG)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

