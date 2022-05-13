Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 124922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03).

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $3,277,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,222,250 shares of company stock valued at $267,655,469.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.