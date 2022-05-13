Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Dynatronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.62 on Friday. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Dynatronics by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 295,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

