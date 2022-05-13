Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a market cap of $133.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 30,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

