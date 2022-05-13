Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. Eastern has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.
Eastern Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.
