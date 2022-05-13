Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EML opened at $20.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.93. Eastern has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $33.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eastern by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

