Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDUC opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Educational Development in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.