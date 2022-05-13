Elixirr International (LON:ELIX) Shares Down 5%

Elixirr International plc (LON:ELIX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 346 ($4.27) and last traded at GBX 646 ($7.96). Approximately 31,678 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 30,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($8.38).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 705.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of £298.36 million and a P/E ratio of 32.30.

In related news, insider Ian James Anthony Ferguson sold 66,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.43), for a total transaction of £506,728.35 ($624,742.14).

Elixirr International plc, through its subsidiaries, provides management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its services for various industries, such as financial services, insurance, retail and consumer goods, luxury and fashion, media, technology and entertainment, life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, resources, and business services.

