Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.34). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ENTA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,282,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,012,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,689,000 after buying an additional 53,116 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after buying an additional 936,536 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.