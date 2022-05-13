Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of ENLV stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, an off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

