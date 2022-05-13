Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 109.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,268,000 after buying an additional 5,216,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $26,666,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,102,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,414,000 after buying an additional 1,275,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 291.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,668,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 53.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,032,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 704,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

