Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Beazer Homes USA, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report released on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BZH. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 12.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.92. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $24.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

