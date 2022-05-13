Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.01) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

BEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.49.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $370,087.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,089,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,374,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.