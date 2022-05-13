Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Bienkowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.22) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.76). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($8.94) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $46.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

