Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stoneridge, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stoneridge in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stoneridge’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stoneridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SRI opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.25 million, a PE ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.51.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 5.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 58.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 138.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

