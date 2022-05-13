Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

BLDP stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,753,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,763,000 after purchasing an additional 389,134 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,347,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after acquiring an additional 678,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

