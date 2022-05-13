Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Ero Copper and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ero Copper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.75.

Shares of ERO opened at C$13.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$13.12 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$170.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.91 million.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

