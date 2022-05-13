ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.45 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.40.
ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.