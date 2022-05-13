ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.45 on Friday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 111,655 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $508,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

