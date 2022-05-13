Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a P/E ratio of -125.85 and a beta of -0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

