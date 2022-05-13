Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.58.
Shares of Evoke Pharma are going to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
About Evoke Pharma (Get Rating)
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.