Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $1.58.

Shares of Evoke Pharma are going to reverse split on Monday, May 23rd. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, May 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, May 23rd.

Evoke Pharma ( NASDAQ:EVOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 529.48% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 14,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

