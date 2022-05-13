Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Down 4.3%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 63,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 105,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$19.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.
Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)
