Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Down 4.3%

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 63,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 105,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$19.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.93.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold; rare earth, strategic, and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, lithium, and iron ore deposits. It owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.

