FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter worth about $640,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedNat in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

