FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of FNHC stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. FedNat has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.99% and a negative return on equity of 109.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS.
About FedNat (Get Rating)
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FedNat (FNHC)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.