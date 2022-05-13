Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.72 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ferguson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.81 billion. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full year sales of $27.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.21 billion to $27.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ferguson.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FERG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Ferguson from £150 ($184.93) to £140 ($172.61) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ferguson from £114.75 ($141.47) to £103.65 ($127.79) in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7,746.80.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $111.81 and a 52-week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.42.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,462,000 after buying an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

