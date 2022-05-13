FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.94) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FibroGen in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.03) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.91. FibroGen has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $30.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in FibroGen by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

