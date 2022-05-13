First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
Shares of First Capital stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $113.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.
First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
