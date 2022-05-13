First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of First Capital stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $113.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.04. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $46.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

