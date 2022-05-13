First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First United from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of FUNC opened at $20.47 on Friday. First United has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. First United had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUNC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First United by 660.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First United by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in First United by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 20,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in First United during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

