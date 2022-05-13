Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 70.55% and a negative return on equity of 88.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 427,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,196 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 296,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flotek Industries (Get Rating)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flotek Industries (FTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.