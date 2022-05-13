Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31.

Get Forward Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWP. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Forward Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing FP187 proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.