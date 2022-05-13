Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FUPBY. Oddo Bhf downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.29 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

