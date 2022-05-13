Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 213,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 215,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Fury Gold Mines from $2.20 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It primarily explores for gold properties. The company's flagship properties include the Eau Claire project that consists of map-designated claims totaling approximately 23,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and Committee Bay project, which comprise 57 crown leases and 190 mineral claims in six non-contiguous blocks totaling approximately 297,273 hectares situated in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut.

