Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of FFHL stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Fuwei Films has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.
Fuwei Films Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.