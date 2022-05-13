Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GLMD. HC Wainwright lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.77. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 40,203 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

