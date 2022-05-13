Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

Shares of GTES opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.60. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 133.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $134,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

