Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.55 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.98 million, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.58.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,270,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 199,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

