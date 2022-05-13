Generation Mining (TSE:GENM) Shares Down 10.5%

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.68. 501,763 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 337,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81.

Generation Mining Company Profile (TSE:GENM)

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

