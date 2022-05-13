Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) & Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Head-To-Head Comparison

Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE – Get Rating) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetic Technologies $90,000.00 206.91 -$5.29 million N/A N/A Moderna $18.47 billion 2.80 $12.20 billion $34.03 3.83

Moderna has higher revenue and earnings than Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Genetic Technologies and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A Moderna 64.77% 121.86% 65.53%

Volatility & Risk

Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2, suggesting that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Genetic Technologies and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Moderna 1 8 5 0 2.29

Moderna has a consensus target price of $240.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.37%. Given Moderna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Moderna is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Genetic Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Moderna beats Genetic Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genetic Technologies (Get Rating)

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It also markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. In addition, the company offers various cancer risk assessment tests under the GeneType for Colorectal Cancer and GeneType for Breast Cancer brand names; and develops other risk assessment tests across a range of diseases, which include cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, prostate cancer, and melanoma. Further, it offers genetic testing services, including medical, animal, forensic, and plant testing. The company has research and collaboration agreements with the University of Melbourne, Translational Genomics Research Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering New York Cambridge University, the Ohio State University, and Shivom. Genetic Technologies Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca PLC; Merck & Co., Inc.; Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated; Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited; Carisma Therapeutics, Inc.; Metagenomi, Inc.; the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; Institute for Life Changing Medicines; and The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, as well as a collaboration and license agreement with Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

