German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of GABC stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.85 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%. Analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

