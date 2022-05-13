GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.54 on Friday. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.94% of GigaMedia worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

