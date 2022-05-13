Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, state-of-the-art, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators. Global Medical REIT Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Busch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

