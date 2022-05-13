GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

GTYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded GTY Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

GTYH stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $339.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.25. GTY Technology has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 89.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GTY Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 27.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in GTY Technology by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in GTY Technology by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 44.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

