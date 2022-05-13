Head-To-Head Analysis: Diageo (NYSE:DEO) & Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) and Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Diageo alerts:

9.2% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Diageo and Pernod Ricard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Diageo has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pernod Ricard pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diageo and Pernod Ricard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $17.80 billion 5.95 $3.58 billion N/A N/A Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 4.76 $1.57 billion N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Pernod Ricard.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Diageo and Pernod Ricard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 5 7 0 2.46 Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diageo presently has a consensus price target of $208.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Diageo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Pernod Ricard.

Summary

Diageo beats Pernod Ricard on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products under the Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray, and Guinness brands. The company has operations in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.