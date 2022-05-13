Head-To-Head Contrast: Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) & BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25% BlackSky Technology N/A -469.15% -77.07%

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and BlackSky Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 7.17 $616.58 million $8.55 26.34 BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 4.14 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackSky Technology has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ubiquiti and BlackSky Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 1 0 1 0 2.00 BlackSky Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti presently has a consensus target price of $279.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.11%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than BlackSky Technology.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats BlackSky Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

