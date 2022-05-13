Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HI. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE HI opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

