Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hippo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. Hippo has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hippo will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

