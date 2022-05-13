Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hiscox Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,236.34.

Several research firms recently commented on HCXLF. Investec raised Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,085 ($13.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.41) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,159 ($14.29) to GBX 1,194 ($14.72) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($12.66) to GBX 1,067 ($13.15) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Hiscox stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

