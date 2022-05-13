Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $373,102.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $3,351,239. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

PI stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.25. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

