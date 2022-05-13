Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) Trading Down 1%

Inspecs Group plc (LON:SPEC – Get Rating) was down 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 351.35 ($4.33). Approximately 40,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 59,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.38).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 355.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The stock has a market cap of £357.22 million and a PE ratio of -83.65.

Inspecs Group Company Profile (LON:SPEC)

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

