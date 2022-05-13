International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Critical Survey

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Get Rating) and Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Land Alliance and Stratus Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Land Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Stratus Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Land Alliance and Stratus Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Land Alliance $520,000.00 24.84 -$5.06 million N/A N/A Stratus Properties $28.24 million 11.07 $57.39 million ($1.93) -19.58

Stratus Properties has higher revenue and earnings than International Land Alliance.

Profitability

This table compares International Land Alliance and Stratus Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Land Alliance N/A N/A N/A Stratus Properties -29.89% 43.61% 11.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.1% of International Land Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Stratus Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stratus Properties beats International Land Alliance on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Land Alliance (Get Rating)

International Land Alliance, Inc. operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California Northern region of Mexico. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building lots; securing financing for the purchase of the lots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Stratus Properties (Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc., a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations. Its leasing operations cover lease of space at retail and mixed-use, and multi-family properties. Stratus Properties Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

