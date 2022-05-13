Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Trading Down 0.3%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 2,140 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.18.
Investor AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVSBF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investor AB (publ) (IVSBF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Investor AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investor AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.