IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading Down 0%

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.86 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 464,043 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 469,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.39. The company has a market cap of £7.58 million and a P/E ratio of -13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Get IQ-AI alerts:

IQ-AI Company Profile (LON:IQAI)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQ-AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ-AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.