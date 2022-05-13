Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Planet Fitness in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,567,000 after buying an additional 454,341 shares during the period. Bwcp LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 141,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 55.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

